Helical Network Announces The Release of “Natural Philosophy”
"For the propagation of life, past the life expectancy of the Earth." - HelicalLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based research and development company, Helical Network, is proud to announce the upcoming release of their latest book, "Natural Philosophy." This enlightening text aims to empower readers with the wisdom and understanding needed to navigate our ever-changing world with a mission statement of spreading knowledge about the natural universe and our place in it.
With a focus on natural philosophy and the cosmos, this thought-provoking text will inspire and enlighten anyone looking for guidance.
We at Helical Network are committed to spreading knowledge and understanding about the natural universe and our place in it," says John Smith, CEO of Helical. "Our new book, 'Natural Philosophy,' is a testament to that mission, offering insight into some of life's most pressing questions and giving readers the tools they need to navigate their world."
So if you're looking, Natural Philosophy is about a new way of thinking inspired by the work of John Locke, James Clerk Maxwell, Michael Faraday, and others. This reasoning is based on the idea of hidden order in the universe and that we can tap into this order to create a better world. As a non-fiction treatise, it argues some new conjectures about the beginning of the universe and the true nature of time by expanding into wave mechanics and how evolution and emergent systems all have meaning and purpose.
Written by Helical, Natural Philosophy is one of the rare times a book will be published under the name of its parent company—in this case, Ingram Publisher Services. This natural philosophy book is a culmination of all the research and development that has been conducted to this point, aiming to inspire people from all walks of life.
Helical has worked on several types of research in physics and natural sciences, and the company is still working on research to this day. They have also acquired their first provisional patent relating to AI hardware. Their primary mission is to ensure that the propagation of life past the life expectancy of the Earth becomes a valid and achievable notion.
Helical shares, “We desire to look at the universe through our lens and share its wonder and beauty with others. We are all influenced by intellectuals such as John Locke, James Clerk Maxwell, Michael Faraday, and Stephen Hawking. We also touch on existentialism, quantum mechanics, and essays on the laws of nature, which come together to bring you our new book, which synthesizes all these views in this direction.
Natural Philosophy will be launched in October on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other ebook retailers via Helical. Visit their official website to know more.
