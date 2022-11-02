Pharmacy Solutions Leader Clarest Health Acquires Industry Leaders
Pharmacy solutions leader Clarest Health acquires industry leaders to offer a unique, holistic, patient-focused pharmacy services solution.VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarest Health, a leading provider of professional solutions for Personalized Medication Management, announced today the acquisition of CSS Health and Integrity Pharmacy.
As the US population ages and the prevalence of chronic conditions increases, the healthcare industry is facing growing challenges from adverse drug reactions, gaps in care, and high rates of medication non-adherence. These challenges risk patients' health and disease progression and can lead to preventable hospitalization.
Clarest is focused on its mission of providing technology-enabled Personalized Medication Management to patients, caregivers, and long-term care partners, facing the industry challenges head on. Following a rebrand earlier this year, the organization established a growth trajectory that included adding capabilities and access to quality pharmacy services.
“Our goal at Clarest Health is to shift our role from reactive to proactive patient care, positioning our business as the leader in Personalized Medication Management,” said Chief Executive Officer Hammad Shah. "Our recent addition of CSS Health and Integrity Pharmacy will bring 3 industry experts together to create a truly holistic pharmacy solution that follows patients through each step of their care. By providing unmatched service that is driven by a robust data platform, no matter where the patient is, Clarest helps patients and providers achieve better outcomes and a greater quality of life.”
With headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and Buffalo, New York, CSS Health brings a differentiated, end-to-end medication management platform that connects payers, patients, and pharmacies to drive engagement and improve medication adherence. By joining forces with Clarest, the company is well-positioned to address gaps in care that negatively impact providers and patients, especially polychronic and complex patients.
Located in Springfield, Missouri, Integrity Pharmacy manages patient medications to deliver better and more cost-effective care. Operating as a division of Clarest, Integrity adds a custom medication management system that improves adherence and drives better clinical outcomes.
The Clarest solution builds on the long-standing foundation of pharmacy services in institutional environments. It leverages data-driven insights and the latest pharmacy technologies to provide an unmatched level of pharmacy care across the continuum of care. Tailored medication support in multiple care environments, including the patient’s home, enhances the patient experience and can improve outcomes in their wellness journey.
Innovating the Future of Personalized Medication Management
CSS, Integrity, and Clarest Health are clearly focused. On the patient. On innovation. Together they will join forces to Advance Patient Health at Every Step.
About Clarest Health
As a mission-driven pharmacy health expert, Clarest cares for every patient individually and holistically. By embracing modern technology and personalized medication data analytics, we support both professional care providers and home-based caregivers to Advance a Patient’s Health at Every Step of their wellness journey. For more information, visit www.clarest.com.
