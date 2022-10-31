Florida TaxWatch Names Attorney General Moody’s Office the State Agency of the Year

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This is such a prestigious honor for our agency, and I am grateful for all of our hard-working public servants who wake up every day ready to fight to protect Floridians. We strive to serve the public and be good stewards of taxpayer funds. I hope this award reaffirms to all Floridians that we take this role very seriously and will always work to do the most good with the state resources entrusted to our agency.”

Florida TaxWatch Board Chairman Senator George S. LeMieux said, “The 2022 TaxWatch Productivity Award winners—and Attorney General Ashley Moody in particular—have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their jobs, colleagues, and the success of the Sunshine State. On behalf of Florida TaxWatch, we thank them for their innovative solutions to some of state governments’ toughest and most persistent problems.”

Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro said, “As a trusted government watchdog and the ‘eyes and ears’ of taxpayers for over 40 years, Florida TaxWatch understands the value of highly productive state employees and managers better than most. We recognize that, without them, critical functions of government would certainly falter, taxpayers would pay the price, and ultimately, the greatness of Florida would be diminished. For that reason, we are extremely grateful to Attorney General Ashley Moody and the many other 2022 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Award winners, and we congratulate them for all they have done and continue to do to bring about real, lasting improvements in our great state. You cannot have a great workforce without great leadership!”

The Florida Attorney General’s Office works hard to protect consumers, defend state laws and recover funds for Florida and victims of unfair trade practices whenever possible.

Since Attorney General Moody took the oath of office in 2019: