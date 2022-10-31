Submit Release
Tennessee State Parks Offer Thanksgiving Meals, Getaways

Six Tennessee State Parks will offer Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 24, and four of those parks have getaway stays available to go with the feasts.

The holiday meals will be available at restaurants in the following state parks:

  • Cumberland Mountain State Park
  • David Crockett State Park
  • Fall Creek Falls State Park
  • Montgomery Bell State Park
  • Natchez Trace State Park
  • Pickwick Landing State Park

Parks with lodges for getaway stays are:

  • Fall Creek Falls State Park
  • Montgomery Bell State Park
  • Natchez Trace State Park
  • Pickwick Landing State Park

Details can be found below or online at this link.

 

Meals and lodging

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 24
$29 per adult, $15 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. The price does not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.
Priority seating reservations may be made at (423) 881-5241.

 

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park is a new 85-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Fall Creek Falls Lake. Reservations can be made at this link

Fall Creek Falls State Park
2536 Lakeside Dr.
Spencer, TN 38585

 

Montgomery Bell State Park

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park
Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 24
Adults $26.95, children 12-under $12.95. Drinks, taxes, gratuity not included.
Reservations required
Bulk to-go order meals available
Reservations and bulk to-go orders at 615-797-3101

 

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park is a 117-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Acorn Lake, 40 minutes outside Nashville, a perfect getaway from the city. Reservations available at this link.

Montgomery Bell State Park
1000 Hotel Ave.
Burns, TN 37029

 

Natchez Trace State Park

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park
Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24
Adults $17.95. Children 6-12 $8.97. 5-under free. Drink and tax not included.
Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176.

 

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Natchez Trace sits on scenic Pin Oak Lake, a few miles off I-40 between Jackson and Nashville. Reservations available at this link.

Natchez Trace State Park
567 Pin Oak Lane
Wildersville, TN 38388

 

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park
Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 24
Dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov 24
Adults $19.95, children $11.98, senior discount 10 percent. Tax not included
Reservations accepted at 731-689-3135

 

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park is a 119-room hotel on the shore of Pickwick Lake surrounded by over 1,000 acres of natural beauty. Reservations available at this link.

Pickwick Landing State Park
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN 38326

 

Meals

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant
All-you-can-eat buffet 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24
Adults $23.95, children 6-10 half price, 5-under free. Beverage, tax, gratuity not included
Information at 931-484-7186
No reservations

Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN 38555

 

David Crockett State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
All-you-can-eat lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24
Adults $19.99, seniors 62-over 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, 5-under free
Prices do not include drink, tax, and gratuity.
18 percent gratuity added to groups of eight or more.
No reservations
Information at 931-762-9541

David Crockett State Park
1400 West Gaines St.
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

