Tennessee State Parks Offer Thanksgiving Meals, Getaways
Six Tennessee State Parks will offer Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 24, and four of those parks have getaway stays available to go with the feasts.
The holiday meals will be available at restaurants in the following state parks:
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- David Crockett State Park
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park
Parks with lodges for getaway stays are:
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park
Details can be found below or online at this link.
Meals and lodging
Fall Creek Falls State Park
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 24
$29 per adult, $15 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. The price does not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.
Priority seating reservations may be made at (423) 881-5241.
Make it a Getaway
The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park is a new 85-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Fall Creek Falls Lake. Reservations can be made at this link.
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2536 Lakeside Dr.
Spencer, TN 38585
Montgomery Bell State Park
The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park
Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 24
Adults $26.95, children 12-under $12.95. Drinks, taxes, gratuity not included.
Reservations required
Bulk to-go order meals available
Reservations and bulk to-go orders at 615-797-3101
Make it a Getaway
The Lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park is a 117-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Acorn Lake, 40 minutes outside Nashville, a perfect getaway from the city. Reservations available at this link.
Montgomery Bell State Park
1000 Hotel Ave.
Burns, TN 37029
Natchez Trace State Park
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park
Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24
Adults $17.95. Children 6-12 $8.97. 5-under free. Drink and tax not included.
Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176.
Make it a Getaway
The Lodge at Natchez Trace sits on scenic Pin Oak Lake, a few miles off I-40 between Jackson and Nashville. Reservations available at this link.
Natchez Trace State Park
567 Pin Oak Lane
Wildersville, TN 38388
Pickwick Landing State Park
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park
Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 24
Dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov 24
Adults $19.95, children $11.98, senior discount 10 percent. Tax not included
Reservations accepted at 731-689-3135
Make it a Getaway
The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park is a 119-room hotel on the shore of Pickwick Lake surrounded by over 1,000 acres of natural beauty. Reservations available at this link.
Pickwick Landing State Park
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN 38326
Meals
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
All-you-can-eat buffet 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24
Adults $23.95, children 6-10 half price, 5-under free. Beverage, tax, gratuity not included
Information at 931-484-7186
No reservations
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN 38555
David Crockett State Park
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
All-you-can-eat lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24
Adults $19.99, seniors 62-over 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, 5-under free
Prices do not include drink, tax, and gratuity.
18 percent gratuity added to groups of eight or more.
No reservations
Information at 931-762-9541
David Crockett State Park
1400 West Gaines St.
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464