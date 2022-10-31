Andy Thomson Receives the Endorsement of All Local First Responder Organizations
Thomson’s record of prioritizing public safety is cited as deciding factorBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State House District 91 candidate Andy Thomson received the endorsement of The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1560 and Local 2928. The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association and The Florida Fraternal Order of Police also endorsed Andy Thomson. These four organizations represent thousands of first responders who put their lives on the line daily to serve our communities.
“Of the more than 40 endorsements I have received from organizations, elected officials, and individuals, I am most proud of receiving the endorsement of first responders across my district. Their support is a testament to my record of supporting our police and firefighters and prioritizing public safety,” said Andy Thomson.
In their endorsements, these groups highlighted Andy’s record on public safety and his work as a Boca Raton City Council Member where he voted to increase funding for resources and equipment, making Boca Raton one of the most competitive in recruiting and retaining the police and firefighters to keep the community safe.
Andy has the support of over 40 organizations and elected officials, including the Fraternal Order of Police, Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, Florida Realtors®, IAFF Local 1560, Florida Medical Association, State Senator Lori Berman, State Senator Shevrin Jones, State Senator Tina Polsky, and State Representative Joe Casello. To see a complete list of Andy’s endorsements, visit www.AndyForFlorida.com.
Andy was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a special election in August 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in March 2020.
Andy currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency that governs Boca’s downtown. He also serves on the governing board of the Palm Beach Transportation Authority.
Before his election to the city council, Andy served on the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency’s Citizens Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair, City of Boca Raton Education Task Force, and as a member of the City of Boca Raton Community Advisory Panel.
Andy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he played on the Ramblin’ Wreck football team. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices law with the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, where he helps resolve business disputes. In addition, Andy is an adjunct professor at FAU, teaching local and state government. He met his wife Joanna during their first day of class at the University of Miami, and they have been together ever since. They were married in 2009 and are raising their five young children in Boca Raton. Andy coaches his kids in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.
Jonathan Cooper
Andy Thomson Campaign
email us here