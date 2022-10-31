IDEAS For Us Hosts Harvest Festival in Partnership with Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and City of Orlando
Excited for IDEAS to be hosting a FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL & the partnership with the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. It'll be a fun day for all who come out.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) began in 2008 as a group of innovative UCF students who wanted to advance sustainability on university campuses and communities around the world. Since then, it has grown into a global non-profit focused on real action, not just advocacy, to solve environmental challenges.
— Clayton Louis Ferrara - Chief Executive Officer
IDEAS For Us has been working within the West Orlando community for years now, through its Fleet Farming urban agriculture program, which promotes food sovereignty and food security through community and school gardens. Through a partnership with Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and City of Orlando, IDEAS For Us also offers “Neighborhood Naturalist”. This free educational program that teaches youth about the wonders of the Florida environment at Lake Lorna Doone Park in Orlando, Florida. Led by a professional naturalist, children play fun games, make eco-art, and tour the living world of the lake and its shores.
Now, IDEAS For Us is partnering up with Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and City of Orlando again to host a party for the Parramore neighborhood. The Harvest Festival at Lake Lorna Doone is a community-focused event occurring on November 5th, 2022 from 10 am - 1 pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park, 1519 West Church Street Orlando, FL 32805.
This event includes nature-inspired educational booths, local non-profit organizations, children’s game and craft areas, fall photo opportunities, a free fall nutritional class, food, local music and the presentation of the Eco Activation Plan to the citizens of the community and partners of the park.
Reserve your spot at our free community Harvest Festival event! Register through our Eventbrite link, where you can find all the details:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harvest-festival-at-lake-lorna-doone-park-tickets-419103308277
Check out more of IDEAS’ impact at www.ideasforus.org/impact/.
IDEAS For Us is an international 501(c)3 environmental non-profit organization and accredited NGO of the United Nations that is founded and headquartered in Orlando, Florida USA.
