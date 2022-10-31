Submit Release
Ringdale® Inc. Moves Headquarters to Expanded Site in Granger, Texas

Move to a ten-acre business park in Texas supports the future expansion of the development and manufacturing technologies such as ActiveLED and FollowMe.

GRANGER, Texas (PRWEB) October 31, 2022

Ringdale Inc., a U.S. innovator and manufacturer of world-leading technologies such as FollowMe® and ActiveLED® announced today it has moved its US headquarters from Georgetown, Texas to a 10-acre business park in Granger, Texas.

"I believe this expanded site provides seamless operation between marketing, sales and manufacturing teams while preparing for future technology growth," remarks Klaus Bollmann, president and founder of Ringdale Inc. "We kept within the great state of Texas know that we have secured a promising location to serve the evolving needs for our US and worldwide-base of customers."

The company has finalized its US headquarters move, communications and shipments can be made to the new address: 870 CR-156, Granger, TX 76530. All corporate phone and fax numbers have remained the same.

Please visit http://www.Ringdale.com or call worldwide sales at +1-512-288-9080 (Free Phone USA +1-888-288-9080).

About Ringdale
Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology anchored in solid state electronics and designed to increase task efficiency. Ringdale has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology for over three decades. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises to transform their business and empower their workforce. http://www.ringdale.com
