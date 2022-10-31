AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Acquires Northeast Veterinary Partners

This acquisition marks the first time in the company's history that it has purchased another industry consolidator

SAN ANTONIO, Oct 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners is pleased to announce that it has acquired 14 new veterinary practices from Northeast Veterinary Partners in a buyout on October 11, 2022, bringing the total number of clinics in AmeriVet's network to 186. This is the first time in AmeriVet history that the company has purchased another veterinary consolidator. The newly-added clinics are spread across several states, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, California, and Maine.

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, AmeriVet partners with experienced, established veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices and provides best-in-class operational resources to support their success. Its joint venture partnership model has proven popular amongst veterinarians and AmeriVet has experienced rapid growth since acquiring its first practice in 2017.

"This consolidation is an inaugural moment for AmeriVet. Deals like the Northeast Veterinary Partners acquisition pave the way for future growth while further establishing ourselves within the veterinary community and allowing us to continue to offer one-of-a-kind corporate support to veterinary clinics across the country," said Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "This is the first of many history-making deals for AmeriVet, and I am eager to see what the future holds for this amazing team."

With this acquisition, AmeriVet anticipates having over 200 veterinary practices in their network by the end of the year. The projected revenue for 2022 is $375 million, a significant year-over-year spike as the company continues to expand its clinic partnerships.

According to Dr. David McGrath, CEO of Northeast Veterinary Partners, "Amerivet was the logical choice for us to partner with because we share the same goals: to alleviate the business burdens for the practice owner, foster professional growth and development, and support veterinary professionals in providing quality medicine. Joining AmeriVet's network will help us to continue our mission at a much grander scale."

"It is amazing to see the continued growth of AmeriVet. I truly believe our innovative business model is driving these record-setting acquisitions. I often think back to 2017 when we only had 14 clinics," said Thill. "Although we have grown in size, our values, or our behaviors, as we like to call them, have not wavered. Our approach is not one-size-fits-all, and we genuinely value every vet in the AmeriVet network. No matter how much we grow, we will always strive to be the best partners we can be."

To learn more about AmeriVet Veterinary Partners, please visit amerivet.com.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of 186 veterinary partners nationwide across 35 states.

Media Contact: Taylor Murray

Email: 347614@email4pr.com

Phone: 281-692-8700

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerivet-veterinary-partners-acquires-northeast-veterinary-partners-301662958.html

SOURCE AmeriVet Veterinary Partners