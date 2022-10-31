Constellation HomeBuilder Systems to Introduce Game-Changing Industry Data Platform at Build Smarter Conference

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, North America's largest provider of homebuilding software and services, is set to reveal a new data platform that will allow builders to improve their operational insights while freeing up scarce data resources to add more value to their businesses.

With the Homebuilder Common Data Model, Constellation will be able to create a standardized set of industry metrics. By accessing the platform, homebuilders can then access highly valuable reporting, analytics, and dashboards, as well as benchmarks to compare their performance regionally. Many widely-used builder metrics, including backlogs, active selling communities, average sales price, net sales, and more, will be made available.

The platform is built to leverage Constellation's popular construction ERP systems including NEWSTAR, BuildTopia, and FAST and to provide value across the industry.

"We're thrilled to be able to share this important innovation with homebuilders," said Paolo Benzan, Vice President, Data Strategy at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems.

"In this critical moment in the industry," Benzan added, "Builders need access to timely, accurate, information and trends as they face higher costs across the board. With how expensive and hard to find data resources are, we're proud to introduce this great way to capture insights while reducing your data footprint."

A can't-miss presentation of the Homebuilder Common Data Model is set for Constellation's Build Smarter Conference. The event will be held in-person from Chicago, Illinois from November 7-9, 2022, with virtual streaming for Constellation customers available as well. The presentation will include a detailed walk-through of this new platform and the key data it will offer homebuilder finance, operations, sales, construction, and other teams. Attendees will see examples of benchmark data and learn the various options for accessing the information.

Chris Graham, President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, shared his excitement about this announcement. "With true industry expertise behind each of our solutions, we're proud to be a top, cutting-edge partner to the homebuilding industry. We are committed to empowering builders with the information they need to simplify building processes and maximize return on investment."

"With the Homebuilder Common Data Model," Graham continued, "We are powering the industry to build smarter than ever at a time when its impact is needed most."

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

