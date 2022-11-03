The Frontier Justice legacy of faith, family, and freedom will continue under new ownership

About

Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates are approaching $2 billion in annualized revenue, with more than 4,000 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.

Ambassador Enterprises