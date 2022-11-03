The Frontier Justice legacy of faith, family, and freedom will continue under new ownership
Rooted Pursuits, a newly-formed Ambassador Enterprises affiliate focused on selected verticals in the recreation space, acquires the assets of Frontier Justice.
We started Frontier Justice to spread faith, family, freedom, and traditional American values back into this great nation. It's exciting to see where Ambassador will take these great values next.”LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises announced today that on November 1, 2022, its affiliate Rooted Pursuits purchased the business of renowned fashion and firearms retailer Frontier Justice. Frontier Justice has an outstanding reputation as a premier business in the shooting sports space.
— Mike and Bren Brown
“It has been an honor and a privilege to create five Frontier Justice stores across the Midwest,” commented Mike and Bren Brown. “We started Frontier Justice to spread faith, family, freedom, and traditional American values back into this great nation. We did what we set out to do and have changed the face of the firearms industry while creating fun memories and security for the communities we touch. It is exciting to look to the next chapter and where Ambassador and Rooted Pursuits will take these great values next.”
Jeremy Gayed, CEO of Rooted Pursuits, said, “Frontier Justice provides an incredible and edifying experience to its customers and is a force for good in its community and the lives of its employees. We are honored to have the opportunity to continue that legacy.”
About Frontier Justice
Headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with locations in Kansas City, Omaha, and Tulsa (coming in 2023), Frontier Justice is a premier experiential retailer and shooting range specializing in western chic fashion, firearms, and accessories. Frontier Justice offers the whole family a unique, welcoming, and memorable experience. Learn more at www.frontier-justice.com.
About Rooted Pursuits
Rooted Pursuits is an Ambassador Enterprises affiliate and serves dream-chasers, limit-finders, and all others who passionately pursue their hobbies. Rooted Pursuits is headquartered in northeast Indiana.
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates are approaching $2 billion in annualized revenue, with more than 4,000 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in people, partners, and performance. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.
