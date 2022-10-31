CoolToys TV Goes International Over Jeeps
Nantes et Vous TV star and owner of Le Garage Musèe joins CoolToys TV for Sahara v Rubicon
Sahara vs. Rubicon, I thought this was going to be easy, but nope.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to get a better perspective on what Jeeps mean to the world, CoolToys® TV host Scott invited his friend over from France.
— Scott Bourquin
Dominique Simon is a former Yamaha motorcycle racer and the owner of Le Garage Musèe in Nantes France. He also hosts a car show about classic cars on Nantes et Vous TV. The two have been friends for several years and Jeeps have been a topic of many discussions. Dominique liked the CruToys Jeep so much that he wanted to do an episode for both Nantes et Vous TV and CoolToys TV about Jeeps.
Sahara or Rubicon
The duo decided that a good challenge would be the luxury minded Sahara vs. the off road superstar Rubicon. The evolution of Jeeps from the humble little "general purpose vehicle" built by Willy's and other companies to the modern Jeep is impressive. For over 50 years when you see a GP, CJ, TY, JK or JL you simply say "Jeep". While the brand encompasses many other models, the classic 7 bar two light grille of the modern wrangler is still the main identity of the Jeep brand. In fact all models have some hidden form of the seven bar grill.
For the episode that airs on October 31st at 5pm Pacific, Scott brings the Sahara from the CoolToys Studio. Using the backdrop of the same marina where he compared the first and second generation Volts, Dominique and his partner Wulfran meet Scott with a Rubicon and they talk Jeeps. This isn't the Sahara vs Rubicon comparison you would expect though.
Mall Crawlers and Rock Crawlers
Fans of CoolToys know that the CoolToys TV Sahara has already done some serious off roading. The suspension is still bone stock, so Scott is very happy with the overall performance of the newest JLU both on and off road. The Sahara is one of the softer rides in the Jeep Wrangler lineup and is equipped like higher end luxury SUV's.
The Rubicon on the other had, rolls off the assembly line ready to rock. Well rock crawl that is. Equipped with extra rock guards underneath and slightly taller tires and suspension many think a Rubicon is the only way to go off road. Check out the show and see what you think.
Kelly Neal
The Bourquin Group
+1 949-272-0611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Sahara V Rubicon - Presented in French and English?