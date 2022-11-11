Comfort Keepers® Franchisee Signs with TriWest & Obtains Approval to Serve Veterans in Tarrant, Parker, & Hood Counties.

Veterans in Fort Worth and westward can now take advantage of these incredible benefits.

We are thrilled to be a part of this network and proud to be able to assist this group that has capably and faithfully served this great country.” — Scott Van Duinen

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers officially joined the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network (CCN) through TriWest Healthcare Alliance (TriWest) in September. The in-home care agency was approved and credentialed this summer, and just started services with its first veterans this month.

The Community Care Network program for in-home care support was designed for those who demonstrate the physical need for in-home care, which covers personal care, companionship, and household chores. The VA relies on several large Third-Party Administrators (TPA) such as TriWest and Optum to develop and administer regional networks of high-performing, licensed, and contracted healthcare providers including hospital, rehab, urgent care, behavioral health, and home care services.

“As a national VA partner, Comfort Keepers has experience providing in-home care services to thousands of veterans that allows them to live safe, happy, and independent lives in the comfort of their own home. We are thrilled to be a part of this network and proud to be able to assist this group that has capably and faithfully served this great country, “ said owner Scott Van Duinen. Veterans choose their own providers and simply work through their PCP for a referral and a case worker to finalize the hours per week.

Comfort Keepers of Ft. Worth has served the western part of Tarrant County for 17 years delivering quality in-home care primarily to seniors over 85, and now covers parts of Parker and Hood County too. “We are humbled and honored to be able to be an approved provider and help these veterans with activities of daily living (ADLs) and other supportive services that enable them to age in place,” said General Manager Kelly Brooks.

Contact us to learn more about our uplifting in-home care services; call 682-294-1701 in Parker County and 817-560-8085 in Tarrant County.

About Comfort Keepers®:

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its national in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize the joy in everyday moments. A division of Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day, Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 450 locations in the US and some 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on healthcare and senior care markets, Sodexo’s integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, food services, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit comfortkeepers.com.