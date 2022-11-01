Blockchain Jewelry Shop ETH & Above Providing Businesses Security Against Theft

ETH & Above is a jewelry shop in the metaverse built on blockchain to minimize jewelry theft and help clients showcase their ownership anywhere.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 -- The world is progressing and evolving rapidly. The metaverse has become a source of income and a way to display prized possessions. ETH & Above launched a jewelry shop in the metaverse, which will enable people to stay safe on the blockchain. The aim is to minimize theft and ensure the identification of ownership.ETH & Above is the first Luxury blockchain jewelry store as the owner LeRoi wanted to ensure protection against theft in this industry. Whenever a stolen item appears for sale online, it will be flagged as stolen by the ETH & Above's system. The actual owner will also be mentioned with the piece to notify the buyer. This detail helps clients quickly decide whether they are making the correct decision or not in buying any jewelry piece.

The jewelry collection is available on OpenSea because many security measures allow only the owner to access the articles. The blockchain will enable users' pieces to remain secure without any risk of theft or security. The blockchain will help users to keep track of their transactions, materials, and products, allowing them to protect what they own.

ETh & Above quoted, "We are adding a global directory using the blockchain to represent our physical pieces."

When anyone purchases the NFT, a marker will be attached to it, allowing anyone to prove ownership. When an item is purchased, it is kept in a safe until it is redeemed. The blockchain will automatically record the request once the piece has been sold. The first piece struck with this system was the Plug Pendant. The Plug Pendant was one of the first 100 pieces of jewelry created in the metaverse and is meant to represent hustlers.

About LeRoi and ETH & Above
Because of the theft of one of his pieces, LeRoi established a safe Online Jewelry Shop, ETH & Above, based in Miami. He devised a system to let people exhibit their ownership while letting customers know who the rightful owner is. NFTs will have access to special perks and events. The company's mission is to expand to new markets and dominate the field.