The Chairman of RKDF University, Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal, Announces New Courses For The Next Academic Year

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the few Indian universities that have quickly established its footprint throughout the nation is RKDF University. The chairman of RKDF University Bhopal, Dr. Sunil Kapoor, claims that despite holding a position of responsibility, his main priority has always been the upliftment of the country's youth. For the next academic year, he has now announced his new courses for the students of Bhopal.With specialization in a chosen discipline or an interdisciplinary major and minor, the university seeks to prepare students to build their capacities in fields across the arts, humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, languages, communication skills, soft skills, critical thinking, and creative thinking. The curriculum may be completed at the student's speed and these new courses can be taken whenever one has the time.Education has always been important to Dr. Sunil Kapoor, who earned his MRSH in England. He has assisted a hundred educational institutes in Central Asia as an honorary advisor to Educational Societies in Central India. He helped the institute improve its capabilities, its knowledge resources, and its leaders in this area. Because of this, he has a particular affection for education, and since he works in this field, he strives to inspire all of the young people to think creatively and beyond the box.Since the youth of the nation are its future and education molds that future in the proper way, education is one of our country's main obligations. This is something that Dr. Sunil Kapoor is aware of and takes into consideration when making important decisions for the university. He is a dreamer who affirms that he never backs down from his obligations and responsibilities since he understands that with greatness comes great responsibility.About the ChairmanPersonal commitment to education has been a hallmark of Dr. Sunil Kapoor's career. He holds an MBA, DCH, MIAP, PCMS, and a PGDBM in finance in addition to his M.B.B.S. He also holds a UK Ph.D. in financial management. Since education is important to him, he wants to improve it just as he has in other disciplines where he has worked. Before becoming the chairman of RKDF University, he previously served as the chairman of MPSEDC, Optel Telecommunications, and the Indo-Japanese Venture between Fujitsu, Japan, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh.He has been the president of the Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries. He has also served as a consultant to the honorable minister of India's Ministry of Water Resources, GOI. He has served on the boards of the Jute Corporation of India in Calcutta, the Ministry of Labor, the Government of India, and the Prasar Bharati Board, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He has also worked for the All India Football Federation as Vice Chairman (Finance).Being involved in so many different and important jobs, he is well-versed in the strengths and weaknesses of our educational system. With his attention on all of these and the direction of his former experience, Dr. Kapoor makes sure to raise the bar for education in India so that it best serves the needs of the country's youth.For More Information:PR Name- Dr Sunil Kapoor BhopalContact Number- +91-9907811114Email- rkdfmedical2012@gmail.comTo get more information on RKDF University and the upcoming courses, please visit their website.