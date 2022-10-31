New User Experience for Danley Sound Labs Website Wins Award
Forum Communications and Danley Sound Labs named w3 Gold Award WinnerGAINESVILLE, GA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, Danley Sound Labs and their marketing agency Forum Communications were recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ 17th Annual w3 Awards. The partners earned a coveted gold w3 Award for the redesign of their website www.danleysoundlabs.com.
Recognizing creative excellence on the Web and across the various platforms on the Web, the w3 Awards received over 3,000 entries from across the globe. The entries and winners this season represent the best in Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry.
“Our focus on Danley’s new website was to improve the user experience and simplify access to product information,” said Nick Kastner, director of brand and digital strategy at Forum Communications. “The requirements for the design were to simplify access to products and to showcase the many impressive applications and installations of Danley products.”
Forum’s process for the design focused primarily on recategorization of product information, simplification of the site’s architecture, and full implementation of Danley’s brand.
“At Danley, the only true way to understand the clarity and quality of our products is to experience them,” said Skip Welch, head of sales and marketing for Danley Sound Labs. “Our goal for the website was to create a user experience that delivered that same level of quality.”
In addition to Forum’s work on Danley’s website, Forum Communications has assisted Danley Sound Labs in streamlining their global messaging both in words and in visuals. Those efforts are seen across the website and social media.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this award alongside our partners at Forum Communications,” said Welch. “Our partnership has led to improvement across all of our marketing channels and we look forward to continuing these efforts into the future.”
ABOUT DANLEY SOUND LABS
Danley Sound Labs is a visionary in the audio industry providing powerful loudspeakers, subwoofers and other innovations to performances and venues around the world. Led by co-founders Tom Danley and Mike Hedden, Danley built its reputation on designing the most technologically innovative audio products on the market today. From stadiums to houses of worship, theme parks to cinemas and live sound, Danley products generate crystal clear sound that can serve audiences of any size.
Learn More at https://www.danleysoundlabs.com
ABOUT FORUM COMMUNICATIONS
Forum Communications is an award-winning, full-service strategic marketing agency that helps clients find their voice in a crowded marketplace. Forum’s team builds and executes integrated marketing strategies across all channels ranging from public relations to digital marketing. Over the past 10 years, more than 90% of Forum’s clients have remained clients or utilized Forum’s services on more than one project. Currently, the agency has more than 60 ongoing relationships with clients that entrusted their marketing efforts and brands to the agency.
To learn how Forum Communications can help your organization find your voice, visit forumspeaks.com.
