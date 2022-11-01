Submit Release
Neya Systems Executive Elected to National Defense Consortium Board

Kurt Bruck, Neya Systems Division Manager, to serve on the National Advanced Mobility Consortium board as Robotics Senior Executive

WARRENDALE, PA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neya Systems Division Manager, Kurt Bruck, has been elected to the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) Board of Directors in the Robotics Senior Executive seat. The Robotics Senior Executive is an individual with extensive experience in ground robotics technology who possesses significant senior-level management level skills and experience.

“We’re very excited for Kurt to join the NAMC Board of Directors. Kurt is widely respected from across the community and brings a wealth of experience that will undoubtedly help NAMC to achieve our mission of realizing the Army’s modernization objectives,” said Alissa Roath, NAMC Executive Director.

Bruck is a seasoned executive with over 22 years of experience in the robotics industry. His leadership has been instrumental in growing Neya’s business in the North American market. Neya Systems is a leading provider of advanced autonomy solutions, including off-road autonomous vehicles, mission planning software, and advanced perception technology.

Bruck's term will run for three years and expire on September 30, 2025. He joins an esteemed group of other NAMC board members who represent a wide range of expertise from across the manned and unmanned ground vehicle-focused consortium.

“I am excited to be joining the NAMC board," said Bruck. "I look forward to working with this talented group of people and affecting positive change in the ground vehicle industry."

The NAMC Board of Directors consists of 12 individuals, eight of which are nominated and elected by over 500 member organizations.

ABOUT NAMC

The National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) provides professional opportunities and connections that result in cutting-edge technology for the United States Military. As one of the longest-serving Department of Defense (DoD) consortiums and a non-profit organization, NAMC acts as a bridge between the DoD and the member organizations that can complete high-priority government projects. Through research, development, prototyping, and production, NAMC members work towards one central goal: creating innovative technology to support the people on our front lines. Every day, NAMC empowers members to revolutionize military technology and change the course of history. For more information visit www.NAMConsortium.org.

ABOUT NEYA SYSTEMS

Neya Systems, a division of Applied Research Associates, provides advanced off-road autonomy systems and high-level multi-robot mission planning to customers in the defense, mining, construction, and security industries. Neya’s full-stack autonomy includes capabilities in low-level control, perception, safeguarded teleoperation, full autonomy, and multi-agent mission planning. To learn more, visit neyarobotics.com.

