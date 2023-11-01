Neya Principal Robotics Software Engineer David Martin Named Chair of SAE International’s AS-4 Steering Committee
In new role, Martin will oversee development of open-architecture standards as unmanned systems advance from teleoperation to autonomy.
As these systems become increasingly complex, standardized, well-defined interfaces are critical to reducing costs and improving software reuse across platforms.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neya Systems, a leading provider of off-road autonomy and mission planning software, today announced that Principal Robotics Software Engineer David Martin has been named the chair of the SAE International AS-4 (Unmanned Systems) Steering Committee. The primary objective of AS-4 is to standardize unmanned system interoperability across military, civil, and commercial domains through open systems and architecture development. The AS-4 Steering Committee also oversees the work of two additional committees: the AS-4 Joint Architecture for Unmanned Systems (JAUS) committee as well as the AS-4B task group, formerly known the AS-UCS (Unmanned Systems Control) committee.
In his new role, Martin will oversee the development of interfaces and standards as unmanned air, ground, surface, and undersea systems transition from teleoperation into autonomy. He plans to foster and grow the relationship between AS-4 JAUS and the U.S. Army’s Interoperability Profile (IOP), as well as increase in-person participation at biannual meetings.
“I look forward to building on the work established under previous leadership, particularly as the state of the art in unmanned systems moves from teleoperation to increasingly autonomous behaviors in structured and unstructured environments,” said Martin. “As these systems become increasingly complex, standardized, well-defined interfaces are critical to reducing costs and improving software reuse across platforms.”
Martin joined Neya Systems in 2011 and is the company’s architecture and interoperability group lead, as well as principal Robotic Technology Kernel (RTK) engineer. He has been a leading developer of JAUS standards since 2007, during which time the group transitioned from an informal working group to a formal SAE committee. Prior to being appointed chair of AS-4, Martin served as both the AS-4 vice chair and AS-4 JAUS vice chair.
In addition to his work with the AS-4 committee, Martin maintains the JAUS ToolSet, an open-source tool used by academia, government, and industry to generate JAUS-compliant code. He has been a document sponsor for multiple JAUS documents, including service sets on environmental sensing, autonomous behaviors, unmanned ground vehicles, and manipulation.
“We at Neya are extremely proud of Dave’s commitment to the AS-4 and JAUS communities,” said Kurt Bruck, division manager, Neya Systems. “His appointment as chair of AS-4 is testament to his technical expertise and leadership in his field. I have no doubt that under his guidance, AS-4 will continue to make significant strides in the development of standards for open architecture.”
ABOUT NEYA SYSTEMS
Neya Systems, a division of Applied Research Associates, is committed to advancing the field of unmanned systems through the development and integration of cutting-edge technologies and expertise in autonomy, computer vision, cybersecurity, and general unmanned systems development and deployment. Our team of experts is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that help our customers meet their mission goals. To learn more about Neya Systems, visit neyarobotics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
