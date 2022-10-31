Infrared Detector Market Revenue to Exceed US$865 million Through 2027- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global semiconductor industry has been a major driving factor for the Infrared Detector Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Infrared Detector Market size is forecast to reach US$865 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. An infrared detector is a detector that detects infrared radiation and reacts accordingly as programmed. Infrared detectors are gaining momentum as a highly significant security apparatus in various applications, due to the quickly advancing technologies. On the basis of applications, different IR detectors of various types come into operation such as pyroelectric, thermopile, microbolometer and others. They are used in industrial plants to monitor the efficient functioning of motors, boilers, electrical peripherals, and bearings. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Infrared Detector Market highlights the following areas -

• Growing manufacturing of various electronics with the incorporation of infrared detectors in the Industrial automation, consumer electronics and the automotive sector is analyzed to significantly drive the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• People and Motion Sensing applications are expected to hold the highest market share of 28.11% in 2021 in the forecast period owing to the growing threat of international terrorism coupled with increasing spending on military and defense, the market is pushing for the adoption of infrared imaging and sensing technologies in the security & surveillance and military & aerospace sectors.

• Consumer electronics are analyzed to hold the highest share 31.77% in 2021 owing to the rising applications of IR detectors in television, electrical appliances, DVD players, air conditioners and many others electronics.

• APAC is analyzed to grow at the highest share during the forecast period owing to the growing government involvement in the Military & defense and Research sector. Moreover, the rising demand for various consumer electronics in this region with an increasing population which tend to bring significant market growth to Infrared Detector Market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Application, the Infrared Detector Market Report is segmented into Temperature Detectors, People and Motion Sensing, Gas & Fire Detection Systems, Smart Buildings IR Systems, Spectroscopy & Bio-Medical Imaging, HVAC and Others.

• By End-Use Industry, the Infrared Detector Market Report is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Industrial Automation, Automotive, Healthcare, Space & Research, Military & Defence, Surveillance and Others.

• Asia-Pacific is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 32% in 2021 for the Infrared Detector Market owing to the prominent research, availability of tech giants in the electronics sector and the huge demand of various electronics devices in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Infrared Detector Industry are -

1. Excelitas Technologies

2. FLIR Systems Inc.

3. Hamamatsu Photonics

4. Murata Manufacturing

5. Texas Instruments

