Disrupting and Unlocking Mystery Surrounding Blockchain with Bryan Daugherty

Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor Karla Jo Helms interviews Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director for the Bitcoin Association, and learns that blockchain and bitcoin are about more than crypto speculation. They are powerful tools for data security and improved commercial transaction capabilities.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitcoin has a sketchy reputation thanks to media reports about the downsides of crypto markets. It's painted as an environmental risk, with the University of Cambridge estimating that bitcoin has generated 200 million tons of carbon emissions in the 13 years since its invention.(1) Additionally, crypto markets are increasingly seen as platforms for scammers and predators who get rich by stealing from users on apps like Coinbase.(2) The common perception is that blockchain and the tokens like bitcoin are speculative financial instruments that do untold damage to the environment.

Enter disruptor Bryan Daugherty who explains to Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption how to get beyond the scams and use blockchain and bitcoin for business.

He has spent his 25-year career working with data security and blockchain applications. In 2022, he said THAT'S IT — I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO and went to work with the Bitcoin Association in Switzerland as a Global Public Policy Director. In that role, he demonstrates to regulators how crypto markets have overshadowed the true purpose of bitcoin. The original Bitcoin White Paper by Satoshi Nakamoto describes an honest network that provides microtransactions and data security. The tokens are simply tools to access the underlying technology: smart contracts, automation, data integrity, data storage, and data analysis.

Bryan explains:

Most regulators and online users don't realize that all data is vulnerable. It can change and does change. Blockchain systems provide highly secure, resilient systems for data immutability.

Blockchain systems have stagnated because they can't operate at scale yet. If blockchain technology could reach the kind of transaction processing capacity of companies like Visa, blockchain applications could expand beyond crypto markets.

markets. The environmental concerns about blockchain would actually decrease with greater use. It takes the same amount of C02 to process a thousand transactions as it would to process 10 million transactions. There's no need to build more blockchain processing facilities to expand use. The per-transaction energy cost would decrease with increased transactions.

If companies could use blockchain for transaction processing, they could get real-time data about their customers and speed up customer service improvements.

Creators could use blockchain-empowered social media platforms to retain verifiable, monetizable ownership of their work without a middleman application like Facebook or Youtube.

Scalable blockchain could be an upgrade to today's internet, allowing direct verification of data, eliminating the middleman, and reducing transaction fees for consumers.

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist in success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR™ Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Bryan Daugherty

Bryan has an extensive professional history in technical business development, having held several senior account executive positions throughout his career — most recently at leading IT company Whalley Computer Associates. An active participant in the blockchain community, Daugherty has developed applications for Bitcoin SV in his spare time, with pressBIT, a set of Metanet-inspired WordPress plugins, earning him a place at the first Bitcoin SV Pitch Day in Seoul, South Korea. He is the co-founder of the world's leading blockchain distribution channel and serves as the Global Public Policy Director for the Bitcoin Association in Zug, Switzerland. His website is https://bryandaugherty.net.

