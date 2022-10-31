3D Camera Market Value to Reach Beyond US$10.84 billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

In the automotive industry, innovation is expected to drive the adoption of 3D Camera market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 3D Camera Market size is forecast to reach US$10.84 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2021-2026. Surging demand of 3D enrich content from entertainment industry and enhancement in 3D scanning technology are proliferating the demand of 3D camera in the market. Consumer electronics hold the largest market share of 41% in the end-user segment and will be a major driver for market growth due to rise in acceptance of the 3D Camera technology. Moreover, the automated operations in industries such as food and beverages, chemicals etc. started integrating 3D cameras with robotics arms which will further fuel the market for 3D cameras in future. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 3D Camera Market highlights the following areas -

• Owing to the recent developments in the health care industry, 3D cameras have also penetrated into the healthcare sector. In 2018, Sony had launched 3D camera technologies in surgical imaging workflows such as 4K, 3D, and 4K3D for clear visualization.

• With the launch of every new smartphone, there is an advancement of a camera in them. Recently Sony Corp. has started to boost its more detailed next-generation 3D sensors chips. This chip will power front and rear-facing camera of models from many smartphones that are going to be launched in 2020.

• Emergence of 360 degree selfie camera is one of the pioneering discoveries for the upcoming advanced technology league. Most 360 cameras are launched for the purpose of capturing a complete image with particularly no dimensionality. It also provides virtual reality solutions and are also capable of recording more pixels and present a video which is high in resolution.

Segmental Analysis:

• TOF and Stereo cameras have dominated the 3D Camera Market as compared to the other technologies. The Time-of-flight principle is used by 3D cameras to measure the distance between the sensor and the nearest surface point.

• 3D cameras are one of the most promising sectors for the healthcare industry. Third dimension is playing a progressively important role in image processing application. 3D Cameras offers great scope to healthcare industry and another milestone was reached by adding 3D technology to our camera portfolio.

• Geographically, APAC has the most lucrative 3D camera market owing to the higher demand in the prominent consumer electronics market due to the presence of Samsung, Panasonic, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Also, higher sales in the healthcare, construction, and automotive industries is influencing the 3D camera market by manifolds.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D Camera Industry are -

1. Cannon

2. Fujifilm

3. Nikon

4. GoPro Inc.

5. Eastman Kodak Co.

