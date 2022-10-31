Dental Equipment Market to Reach US$11.9 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in the Demand for Dental Equipment from Cosmetic Industry Driving the Growth of Dental Equipment Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $11.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Dental Equipment is a tool used by dental professionals to identify, examine, manipulate, and treat dental conditions. This equipment allow professionals to manipulate tissues for better visual access during an examination. Dental Equipment is increasingly being adopted by the cosmetic industry owing to the growing focus on dental tourism and rising preference for aesthetic and perfect teeth. Rise in the adoption of dental lasers reshaping gum tissues and removing inflamed tissues, increase in the guidelines for the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in dental practice, and growing demand for advanced dental radiology equipment and hygiene maintenance devices are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Dental Equipment Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Dental Equipment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing guidelines for the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in dental practice.

The rise in the adoption of dental radiology equipment in prosthodontic treatment is driving the Prosthodontics segment. However, the high cost of dental equipment is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Dental Equipment Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dental Equipment Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Dental Equipment Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type: The Dental Equipment Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Dental System and Parts, Dental Laboratory Machines, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, and Others. The Dental System and Parts segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as growing demand for technological advancements to provide practitioner-friendly products and rise in the research and development activities by key players. The rise in the adoption of highly efficient equipment to provide smooth procedures is driving the growth of the Dental Equipment Market. The Dental Lasers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2021-2026.

Dental Equipment Market Segment Analysis-By Treatment: The Dental Equipment Market based on the Treatment can be further segmented into Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, and Prosthodontics. The Prosthodontics segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 13% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as increasing demand for dental prostheses in developed nations and the rise in the adoption of dental radiology equipment in prosthodontics treatment. Prosthodontic treatment was proved beneficial from denture therapy to imaging of the temporomandibular joint, which is driving the growth of the Dental Equipment Market.

Dental Equipment Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America held the largest share with 29% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as increase in the guidelines for the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in dental practice, rise in the adoption of dental radiology equipment and hygiene maintenance device, and the growing demand for prosthodontic treatment. The rise in the utilization of dental equipment in the cosmetic industry is driving the growth of the Dental Equipment Market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the period 2021-2026.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the dental equipment industry are:

1. Danaher

2. 3M Company

3. Dentsply Sirona

4. GC Corporation

5. Institut Straumann AG

