Inorganic Pigments Market Share Worth US$17.3 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Growth of the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the inorganic pigments market during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the inorganic pigments market size is forecast to reach US$17.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026 owing to their usage in paints and coatings. Inorganic pigments are preferred for their lightfastness and low cost. Inorganic pigments tend to be a popular choice in the industry and the most commonly used pigments are titanium dioxide, carbon black, and iron oxide. They impart a palette of colors such as red, blue, green, yellow, brown, black, orange, purple, etc. Inorganic color pigments are used worldwide for coloring in paints & coatings, inks, food, cosmetics, and plastics among others. The growth of the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the inorganic pigments market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the inorganic pigments market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the Inorganic Pigments market, owing to the increasing construction activities in the region. According to Invest India, by 2025, construction output is expected to grow on average by 7.1% each year.

Inorganic pigments such as titanium dioxide, silicates, oxides, carbonates and hydroxides are used as colorants in pharmaceuticals to help identify and distinguish medicines.

Inorganic pigments are used widely in paints and coatings where apart from being used as a colorant they also, improve the strength and adhesion of the paint.



Segmental Analysis:

Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The titanium dioxide segment held the largest share in the inorganic pigments market in 2020. Pure titanium dioxide is a fine, white powder that provides a bright, white pigment. Titanium dioxide has a wide range of applications in industrial and consumer products, paints and coatings, adhesives, paper, plastics and rubber, printing inks, coated fabrics and textiles, ceramics, floor coverings, roofing materials, cosmetics, toothpaste, soap, water treatment agents, pharmaceuticals, food colorants, automotive products, sunscreen, and catalysts.

Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Analysis – By Colour: The white pigments segment held the largest share up to 25% in the inorganic pigments market in 2020. In paints and coatings, white pigments are the major contributors to formulations. They are used in white paints to make it look brighter. Apart from white paints, they are also used in colored paints to give a lighter shade. Zinc sulphide is also widely used due to its brilliant white color, extremely fine texture, and relatively cheaper cost. Hence, white pigments are set to dominate the inorganic pigments market.

Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Analysis – By Chemistry: The oxide segment held the largest share of more than 20% in the inorganic pigments market in 2020. Iron oxide, zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, and chromium oxide are the commonly used inorganic oxide pigments. Iron oxide pigments, also known as iron-oxide earth pigments, comprise of both oxides and oxide hydroxides of iron.

Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Analysis – By Grade: The pharmaceutical grade held a significant share in the inorganic pigments market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Many inorganic pigments are used in the pharmaceutical industry as colorants. The most common inorganic colorants for pharma are titanium dioxide, silicates, oxides, carbonates, and hydroxides.

Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Analysis – By Form: The powder segment held the largest share of more than 65% in the inorganic pigments market in 2020. Inorganic pigments are colored, black, white, or fluorescent particulate solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated.

Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The paints and coatings segment held the largest share in the inorganic pigments market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Inorganic Pigments market in 2020 up to 40%, owing to the growing construction activities in the region. The demand for construction materials has been increasing across the globe particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the continuous rise in demand for housing.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the inorganic pigments industry are -

1. EI du Pont de Nemours and Company

2. LANXESS

3. Ferro Corporation

4. BASF SE

5. Huntsman International LLC



