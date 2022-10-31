Herbal Tea Market Size to Hit USD$4,320 million by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing awareness regarding Herbal Tea's benefits in combating illness such as cardiovascular diseases such as Diabetes is anticipated to drive the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the The Herbal Tea size is estimated to reach $4,320 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Herbal tea or Tisanes are made by adding herbs, spices, or other plant-based substances into hot water. Unlike regular teas, Herbal Tea usually does not contain caffeine. The bioactive compounds and antioxidants found in Herbal Teas are beneficial for the prevention of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cataracts, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and even cancer.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Herbal Tea market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia Pacific accounted for the highest Herbal Tea Market share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the increase in disposable income and presence of major Herbal tea manufacturing companies in the region.

2. An increase in lifestyle illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses among the population is predicted to cause a rise in Herbal Tea consumption and thereby, driving the market. However, the risks of side effects from Herbal Tea consumption are projected to hamper growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Herbal Tea Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Herbal Tea Market Segment Analysis-By Raw Material : Based on Raw Material, the Herbal Tea market is segmented into Green Tea, Yellow Tea, and Black Tea. The Green Tea segment dominated the Herbal Tea market in 2020 with 5.3% of the overall market share.

Herbal Tea Market Segment Analysis-By Flavor Type : Based on Flavor type, the Herbal Tea market is further segmented into Chamomile, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Ginger, Hibiscus, Fruits, and Others. Chamomile tea is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period 2021-2026 with 5.4% of the overall market share owing to the wide range of health benefits offered by the product.

Herbal Tea Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Herbal Tea Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 31% owing to the existence of major Herbal Tea manufacturing companies in the region such as Tata Tea, Gujarat Tea Processors & Packers Ltd, and AVT.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Herbal Tea industry are -

1. Arbor Teas

2. Indigo Herbs

3. Mountain Rose Herbs

4. Organic India

5. Tega Organic Teas

