Official Opening Celebration for Waterside Centre, Newbury
Berkshire Youth - supporting young people across BerkshireNEWBURY, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delayed due to the pandemic, Berkshire Youth and Berkshire Youth Trust will celebrate the official opening of Waterside Centre in Newbury on Thursday 3 November, 6 – 8pm.
Waterside Centre reopened in 2021, after a tremendous effort to raise over £1.4M to transform the dilapidated youth and community centre into the modern, vibrant facility it is today. The centre has already welcomed thousands of visitors through its doors, providing a wide variety of affordable and enriching experiences and opportunities for young people and the wider community alike.
Guests will be treated to speeches, presentations and musical performances from local young people. There will also be presentations to recognise the achievements of some of the young people over the past year. The evening will end with the official ribbon cutting and the presentation of a keystone by Lord Benyon.
Kelly Leach, Youth and Community Manager based at Waterside Centre, commented: “Waterside has already proved itself to be a valued and important community asset. It’s been so rewarding to witness the positive impact our work has had on young people’s lives. It’s brilliant to get together for the Waterside Centre official opening to celebrate young people’s successes and achievements, and how far we have all come.”
About Berkshire Youth
Berkshire Youth has been serving the young people of Berkshire, delivering excellent and efficient youth support services for over 80 years. Berkshire Youth supports clubs and groups to provide safe environments in which young people can explore new ideas, activities and opportunities. https://www.berkshireyouth.co.uk
