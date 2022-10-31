Oncology Therapeutics Market Size to Hit US$360 Million by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Oncology Therapeutics Market size is estimated to reach $360 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Oncology Therapeutics is an integrated discipline of medical oncology, that can be defined as the non-surgical, non-radiotherapeutic administration of patients with sturdy cancers and clinical pharmacology, on the basis of typical cytotoxic chemotherapy and the novel signal transduction inhibitors. The large application of Oncology Therapeutics for anesthesia at the time of surgery, the forward progression in Artificial Intelligence, boost in mobile-based platforms, and an upsurge in the utilization of wearable devices is set to propel the growth of the Oncology Therapeutics Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Oncology Therapeutics Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Oncology Therapeutics Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing count of cases of cancer requiring different treatments like immunotherapy and targeted therapy and the boost in the acceptance of cancer therapy in the North American region.

2. Oncology Therapeutics Market growth is being driven by the rising patient assistance programs (PAPs), augmented government initiatives for cancer awareness, the growing predominance of cancer globally requiring treatments like radiation therapy, and powerful R&D initiatives by key players. However, the state of ongoing launches for a particular product and competitive launches and the complicated oncology audience comprising different and sophisticated collaborators overburdened with information hard to “breakthrough” is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Oncology Therapeutics Market.

3. Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Oncology Therapeutics Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Oncology Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis – By Therapy Type: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, and Others. The Targeted Therapy Segment held the largest market share in 2020. This growth is owing to the increasing certifications of the Food And Drug Administration (FDA) of medications that can be used as part of targeted therapy.

Oncology Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis – By Cancer Type: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Respiratory/Lung Cancer, and Others. The Lung Cancer Segment held the largest market share in 2020. This growth is owing to the increased use of tobacco and cigarette smoking worldwide.

Oncology Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The rising FDA approvals together with key alliances, and immense investment in R&D activities are expected to boost the market in the North American region Furthermore, the Europe region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oncology Therapeutics industry are -

1. Amgen Inc.

2. AstraZeneca plc

3. Bayer AG

4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

5. Pfizer Inc

