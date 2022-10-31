Antidepressant Drugs Market Size to Hit US$21.7 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Societal Pressures For Seeing A Therapist And Relying On Antidepressants Have Hampered Antidepressant Drugs Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Antidepressant Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $21.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. There are a variety of antidepressants available in the market such as the salts of tricyclic antidepressants. The rising cases of depression surrounded by the increasing awareness about treating the said condition along with the emergence of novel biologics have been identified as the drivers for the Antidepressant Drugs Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antidepressant Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America’s antidepressant drugs market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the high prevalence of various depressive disorders and the availability of major therapists treating the said condition. Additionally, the openness within the society to treat depression like any other disease has allowed the market to substantiate. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the rising number of depression patients coming because of growing urbanization and the geriatric age.

2. The rising urbanization and the correlation of younger adults being depressive owing to job pressures have been key drivers for the market. However, societal pressures for seeing a therapist and relying on antidepressants would hamper the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Antidepressant Drugs Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Antidepressant Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis- By Depressive Disorder: Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others. Major depressive disorder held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the high prevalence of the said disorder across the age groups in the countries like the US.

Antidepressant Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel: Offline channels held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the ease with which people can purchase the said drugs. However, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Antidepressant Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Geographically, North America’s antidepressant market held a dominant market share of 34% as compared to the other regions. It is owing to set awareness regarding mental health and the avenue publicized by the government and private bodies to counter depression.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antidepressant Drugs industry are -

1. Johnson & Johnson

2. Pfizer Inc.

3. Sun Pharmaceuticals

4. Dr Reddy Laboratories

5. Cipla

