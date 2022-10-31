Syringes Market Size to Hit US$17.1 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Usage Of Syringes in COVID-19 and Other Infectious Disease Like Hepatitis B vaccination is Driving The Syringes Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Syringes Market Size is estimated to reach $17.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A syringe is a simple reciprocating pump with a plunger that fits securely within a barrel, which is a cylindrical tube. Mostly, in chronic and Infectious diseases syringes are used since intravenous therapy in fatal and resistant Infectious diseases and subcutaneous Insulin in type-1 diabetes are required treatments. Generally, syringes need a lubricant but the BD Luer-Lok syringe is lubricant-free to prevent side effects owing to lubricant. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16787/syringes-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Syringes Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the increasing prevalence of Chronic diseases., demand for better healthcare facilities as well a boost in the investments done by government and private companies in the pharma industry. The proliferation of Chronic diseases especially type-1 diabetes is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. Chronic diseases are estimated to drive the market growth of the Syringes Market.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Syringes Market Report.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16787

Segmental Analysis:

Syringes Market Segmentation Analysis - By Usage: Syringes Market based on drug type can be further segmented into disposable and reusable. Disposables held a dominant market share in the year 2021 primarily owing to safety and are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Syringes Market Segmentation Analysis - By Material: Syringes Market based on drug type can be further segmented into Plastic and glass. Plastic held a dominant market share in the year 2021 primarily owing to reusable and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Syringes Market Segmentation Analysis – By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts on account of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and higher purchasing power of the consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Syringes industry are -

1. Becton Dickinson

2. Braun Melsungen

3. Terumo

4. Teleflex

5. Nipro

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16787

