Global High Power Transformers Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "High Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022”, the high power transformers market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.62 billion in 2021 to $15.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The high-power transformers market growth is expected to grow to $25.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.70%. The demand for high-power transformers is driven by the initiatives taken by the government to provide electricity to everyone. Governments across the world are taking initiatives to supply electricity to rural and inaccessible areas, thus increasing the demand for rural electrification.

Key Trends In The High Power Transformers Market

The transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power.

Overview Of The High Power Transformers Market

The high-power transformers market consists of sales of high-power transformers and related services for electrical insulation, power distribution, control, and instrumentation. High power transformers manufacture power transformers with ratings of 801 MVA to 1200 MVA and convert voltages, usually from higher to lower, from one stage or phase configuration to another.

Market Segmentation

• By Phase: Single Phase, Three Phase

• By Mounting: Pad, Pole, PC/PCB, Others

• By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global high power transformers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB Ltd., Alstom, Crompton Greaves Limited, Siemens AG, Eaton, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems, and Performance Group.

