Global Household Fans Market Growth Trajectory

Household Fans Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Household Fans Global Market Report 2022”, the household fans market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.97 billion in 2021 to $29.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The household fans market share is expected to grow to $37.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Increased electrification especially in rural areas has contributed to the household fans market growth in the historic period.

Key Trends In The Household Fans Market

Household fan manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce their carbon footprint and enable energy savings for consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy-efficient fans are designed to utilize minimum energy. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy-efficient appliances.

Overview Of The Household Fans Market

The household fans manufacturing market consists of sales of household electric fans including ceiling fans, table fans, pedestal fans, exhaust fans, and wall fans.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Product: Ceiling Fans, Table Fans, Pedestal Fans, Exhaust Fans, Wall Fans

• By Type of Current: AC Residential Fans, DC Residential Fans

• By Application: Home, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Store-based Retailing, Direct Sales, Non-Store-based Retailing

• By Geography: The global household fans market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Hunter Fan Company, Casablanca, Emerson Ceiling Fans, Minka, Monte Carlo, Craftmade, Litex, Fanimation, Kichler, and Panasonic.

