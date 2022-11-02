The Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit (TSSS)
The TSSS is the largest sustainable seafood event in Asia. This year's theme is “Designing a Blue Ocean Strategy for the Seafood Industry.”TOKYO, JAPAN, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit (TSSS) is the largest sustainable seafood event in Asia,and it has been held every year since 2015. It has focused on environmental sustainability and social responsibility and aimed at the realization of a sustainable seafood industry. Various leading organizations in areas such as domestic and overseas seafood industries and stock management, companies and bodies with blue finance expertise, and NGOs have used the event as a chance to share the latest knowledge.
In 2021, we changed the name of the event from a “symposium” to a “summit” in recognition of its strengthening role as an accelerator of the sustainable seafood movement. In 2024, the TSSS will celebrate its 10th anniversary, as it steadfastly moves toward realization of a sustainable and bountiful ocean. Nikkei Business Publications will continue to deploy the TSSS as a powerful stage for building a sustainable seafood industry with all involved.
■About the Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit (TSSS) 2022 (finished)
This year's theme: Designing a Blue Ocean Strategy for the Seafood Industry
Subtitle: Labor Rights, Biodiversity, and Climate Change—the Nexus of the Sustainable Seafood Movement
Global collective efforts to establish a sustainable and responsible society continue to address important issues such as climate change, biodiversity, and natural capital protection, as well as labor rights throughout global supply chains.
Our ocean faces numerous ecological, economic, and social challenges, and collective action is more important than ever. The ocean is a cradle for living creatures, and it captures and stores greenhouse gasses as "blue carbon." At the same time, the seafood industry's supply chain faces human rights issues, as well as challenges such as declines in wild fish stocks and the number of fishing workers. Rising fuel and feed prices due to geopolitical risks have also put pressure on the seafood industry, posing challenges to food security. The time has come for financial institutions to invest in the ocean while assessing both risks and opportunities.
The Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit 2022 featured a wide range of experts from international organizations, governments, companies, financial institutions, NGOs, and other bodies to discuss a path to carve out a new area of Blue Ocean Strategy for the seafood sector.
◆Outline of TSSS 2022
Date / Time: October 19th (Wed.) to 21st (Fri.), 2022
10; 00 – 18: 00 (JST) (GMT 1:00 – 9:00)
Venue: Online only
Participation fee: JPY5,500 per person (tax included)
*Participants can view archived materials from the event until 6:00 p.m. on December 27.
Organizer: Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. and Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.
Co-organizer: The Walton Family Foundation and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation
Program
https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2022/en/program/
Speaker
https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2022/en/speaker/
◆2022 TSSS Event Report
Total number of audience members: 698
Average viewing time: 1 hr. 11 min.
Winners of the Japan Sustainable Seafood Award 2022
●Leadership Award
Accelerating sustainable seafood and aquaculture with small-scale artisanal fishermen and farmers
https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2022/en/award/finalist/#f01
●Collaboration Award
Acquisition of MSC certification through the Fishery Improvement Project in the coastal areas of the Yellow Sea, China
https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2022/en/award/finalist/#f04
●U-30 Award
Stock management project at hard clam fishery in Aso Sea, Kyoto
https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2022/en/award/finalist/#f09
