Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Growth Trajectory

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022”, the robotic vacuum cleaners market grew from $5.59 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The robotic vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow to $7.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Rising investments in developing new technologies in robotic vacuum cleaners are contributing to the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaners market.

Key Trends In The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

Companies are launching new products to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

Overview Of The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

The robotic vacuum cleaners market consists of sales of robotic vacuum cleaners and related services. It can clean floors, windows, pools, and gardens efficiently without any human effort. Robotic vacuum cleaners or Robovac are home appliances, designed to clean our homes autonomously without human intervention. They are fully automated and artificial intelligence-powered with various sensors and scheduling programs.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

• By End-Users: Residential, Commercial

• By Type Of Charging: Automatic Charging, Manual Charging

• By Geography: The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Neato Robotics, Miele & Cie. KG, and iRobot Corporation.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of robotic vacuum cleaners market. The market report analyzes robotic vacuum cleaners market size, robotic vacuum cleaners market growth drivers, robotic vacuum cleaners market share, robotic vacuum cleaners market segments, robotic vacuum cleaners market major players, robotic vacuum cleaners market growth across geographies, robotic vacuum cleaners market trends and robotic vacuum cleaners market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The robotic vacuum cleaners market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

