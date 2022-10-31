Insights Into The Global Smart Dishwashers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Smart Dishwashers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Dishwashers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Dishwashers Global Market Report 2022”, the smart dishwashers market grew from $4.87 billion in 2021 to $5.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart dishwasher market is expected to grow to $6.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing importance of kitchen renovation or remodeling is a key factor driving the growth of the smart dishwasher market.

Key Trends In The Smart Dishwashers Market

The Wi-Fi-enabled smart dishwashers are a key trend in the smart dishwasher market. The Wi-Fi-enabled dishwasher allows owners to manage the cleaning process, enabling them to begin and track cycles remotely via phone or tablet. For instance, LG Wi-Fi-enabled smart dishwashers come with built-in SmartThinQ technology that provides mobile alerts when a process is over. The SmartThinQ technology is integrated with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and therefore the status can be checked through voice commands without the requirement of any manual activities.

Overview Of The Smart Dishwashers Market

The smart dishwasher market consists of sales of smart dishwashers and related services that are used in commercial and household. A smart dishwasher is a linked smart home appliance (such as a smart microwave or smart oven) that gives your regular dishwasher enhanced features, such features can include Wi-Fi access and options for versatility such as voice control from an activated virtual home assistant and mobile controls.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Small Size Freestyle Smart Dishwashers, Large-Scale Freestyle Smart Dishwashers

• By Applications: Household, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global smart dishwashers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung, BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Miele & Cie, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic, and Haier Group Corporation.

Smart Dishwashers Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of smart dishwashers market. The market report gives smart dishwashers market analysis, smart dishwashers global market size, smart dishwashers global market growth drivers, smart dishwashers global market segments, smart dishwashers global market major players, smart dishwashers market growth across geographies, and smart dishwashers market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

