Endodontic SuperSystems Provides a Medium to Help Endodontic Practices Boost Workflow and Increase Revenue
EINPresswire.com/ -- Endodontic SuperSystems, a Clovis, California-based company, provides a medium for endodontic practices to increase workflow and enhance productivity and results.
Endodontic SuperSystems, a Clovis, California-based software company, provides a medium, the Endodontic SuperSystems or ESS, for endodontists and endodontic practices to help improve workflow, increase productivity, and boost their businesses. Startups and even large practices in the endodontic sectors can significantly benefit from this platform. It reduces hiring and training costs in-person hours and funds and cuts the endodontist's operational time in half.
Developed by experts and imbued with the DNA of a top performer in practice revenue, growth, patient, and team satisfaction, ESS is an affordable subscription software with the process at its core. It provides access to an adaptable plan for each of the five stages in a practice's potential growth cycle with detailed training and workflows for all functions - front office, back office, manager, and endodontist. This process technology also empowers the team, increasing certainty and productivity and helping everyone involved in the practice ease stress and improve well-being. Individual practitioners and businesses in the endodontic field can check out the ESS practice DNA model to learn more about this software and whether or not it is right for them.
Endodontic practices often have tons of clients and customers daily, requiring professionals to dedicate hours of their time to their work. The ESS process is a time-saver and a practice lifesaver. It helps guide each team member's role and save the time of the practice's MVP - the endodontist. A radical reduction in the endodontist's time in the operatory enables the practice to accommodate patients and generate more revenue.
"Our aim as a software company is to help startups in the endodontic field function properly. We provide training and guidance to help everyone involved in an endodontic practice boost productivity while easing work stress," the company's rep stated.
The software has allowed endodontists to provide quality and satisfactory services to their clients, enhancing their experience. Rebecca Villa, who visited Dr. Christopher Sabourin's practice (also a founder of Endodontic SuperSystems), stated, "Dr. Sabourin's practice is a well-oiled machine. It is very clear all the staff members work well together. It sounds crazy, but having a root canal yesterday was a good experience, absolutely no pain, and they finished the job all in one day. I highly recommend Dr. Sabourin."
About Endodontic SuperSystems:
Endodontic SuperSystems is a software Dr. Christopher Sabourin designed to help endodontists and their practices. The software helps reduce daily work stress with a new layer of workflow organization, including management and marketing.
