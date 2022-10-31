Face Makeup Market Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Face Make-up Market Size

The global face makeup market size is expected to reach US$ 45.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest published report, The global face makeup market size reached US$ 35.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027.

Face makeup represents a subset of cosmetics applied to enhance facial features and conceal any visible skin issues, such as dark spots, wrinkles, blemishes, freckles, pores, etc. It generally comprises products, including face powder, blush, highlighter, concealer, foundation, lipstick, primer, etc. In line with this, face makeup helps in giving the skin a uniform finish, thereby making it appear even and smooth. It exhibits moisturizing, nourishing, exfoliating, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties. Consequently, face makeup protects the skin from direct exposure to pollution, dust, smog, ultraviolet (UV) rays, etc. As such, it is commonly available across supermarkets, hypermarkets, online stores, pharmacies, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the key players being

L’Oréal S.A., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Coty Inc., Kao Corporation, and Oriflame Cosmetics SA.

Face Makeup Market Trends:

The rising consumer consciousness towards their physical appearance is primarily driving the face makeup market. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce industry offering seamless access to products, doorstep deliveries, exciting deals and discounts, secured payment methods, etc., and the growing penetration of social media platforms are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, aggressive promotional activities by leading manufacturers via celebrity endorsements, the development of cruelty-free cosmetic items, and the widespread adoption of compostable inks for their packaging are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the emerging trend of vlogging and the introduction of multi-functional facial creams are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for face makeup with gentler and skin-friendly ingredients is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the development of halal-certified, natural, sweat- and water-proof, and organic variants is anticipated to fuel the face makeup market over the forecasted period.

The report cover the below key market segments:

By Product Type:

Foundation

Face Powder

Blush

Concealer

Bronzer

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

