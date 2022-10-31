Global Hand Dryers Market Growth Trajectory

Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2022”, the hand dryers market grew from $1.59 billion in 2021 to $1.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s hand dryers market research the market is expected to grow to $2.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Strong growth in the hospitality industry drove the market for hand dryers in the historic period.

Key Trends In The Hand Dryers Market

Companies are launching new products to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their competitors.

Overview Of The Hand Dryers Market

The hand dryers market consists of sales of hand dryers and related services. Hand dryers are cost-effective, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly devices that are extensively adopted in restaurants, hotels, offices, and malls as a replacement for towels. Hand dryers are electronic machines used for drying hands in public bathrooms that work either by pressing a button or automatically using a sensor. These are highly responsive and are equipped with fast-reacting sensors with maximum energy efficiency for instant reaction.

Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Jet Air, Hot Air

• By Operation: Manual On-Automatic Off, Fully Automatic

• By End-user: Airports, Hotel & Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls, Others

• By Geography: The global hand dryers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as American Dryer LLC., Dyson Ltd., Electrostar, Excel Dryer Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL Ltd., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Saniflow Corporation, and Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd.



Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides hand dryers global market outlook. The market report analyzes hand dryers global market size, hand dryers global market growth drivers, hand dryers global market segments, hand dryers global market major players, hand dryers market growth across geographies, and hand dryers market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hand dryers market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

