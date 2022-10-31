Paul C. Ray, Chtd. to Protect Clients With Fair-Cost Civil Litigation Service
Attorney Paul C. Ray specializes in the appeals process in Nevada and has helped numerous people navigate the complex process of a litigation caseLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul C.Ray, Chtd. a reputed civil rights attorney in Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced plans to protect clients from legal issues ranging from simple torts to complex commercial and administrative law with fair-cost civil litigation service. With over 30 years of legal practice, Mr. Ray is well-versed with the appeals process in Nevada and has successfully briefed and argued a number of cases, including his own and those referred to him by other attorneys.
Mr. Ray’s fair cost litigation service has a conservatively and carefully constructed system that provides exceptional and effective protection against civil litigation. He maintains and continues to develop both broad experience and specialized skills necessary to assist clients, not only to manage business or personal matters, but to anticipate and manage risks of litigation. The civil lawyer in Las Vegas can help clients through all the stages of litigation from pleading, discovery, trial, judgment and execution, to appellate stage. s
Mr. Paul is one of the best civil lawyers in Las Vegas and he has been protecting clients in a variety of contract, corporate and real estate development settings. He has a successful record at both trial and appeal levels in federal and state courts, as well as before administrative agencies. Mr. Ray has been practicing civil litigation with an emphasis on real estate and business. He has also litigated cases through tremendous changes in the Las Vegas Valley and laws relevant to real estate and business. He has been admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court where he filled multiple briefs successfully. With his broad range of experience, he has specialized in handling complex litigation matters.
During the announcement, Mr. Ray said, “My practice focuses on helping clients meet their goals through civil litigation, appeals and negotiation of complex legal and business issues. Owning a small firm gives me the flexibility to meet the needs of each individual client and my 30 years of experience include a variety of legal matters in various courts of law. I have been helping protect business owners in the Las Vegas Valley since 1991. I have litigated cases through tremendous changes in the Las Vegas Valley and laws relevant to real estate and business.”
About Paul C. Ray, Chtd: Paul C. Ray, Chtd is a civil rights attorney Las Vegas Nevada who has been practicing civil litigation with an emphasis on real estate and business. He has protected Nevada businesses in a variety of contract, corporate and real estate development settings since 1991.
Media Contact
Paul C. Ray, Chtd
+1 (702) 823-2292
paulcraylaw@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn