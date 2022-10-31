Global Smart Washing Machines Market Growth Trajectory

Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022", the smart washing machines market size grew from $14.87 billion in 2021 to $15.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart washing machine market is expected to grow to $20.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing need for energy-efficient washing machines will drive the growth of the smart washing machines market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Smart Washing Machines Market

Artificial Intelligence is expected to be a trend in the smart washing machine market. AI uses a simulation of human intelligence into the machine. These machines are programmed with AI technology to think and function like humans.

Overview Of The Smart Washing Machines Market

The smart washing machine market consists of sales of smart washing machines and related services. The sales comprise revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing and selling of smart front load, Inclined Load, and top load smart washing machines. A smart washing machine is defined as a machine that helps the user to control the washing process remotely. Smart washing machines are connected to the internet and smartphone, or other smart devices through the cloud or app. The connectivity gives more control to the machine, and the user can decide its activity through the commands on the app or through other means like voice.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Top Load, Front Load

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Near-Field-Communication (NFC), Others

By Geography: The global smart washing machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as General Electric Co., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier Consumer Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Siemens AG, AB Electrolux, and Whirlpool.

