Global Smart TV Market Growth Trajectory

Smart TV Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart TV Global Market Report 2022”, the smart TV market grew from $174.5 billion in 2021 to $186.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart TV market size is expected to grow to $244.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rising popularity of video-on-demand services is a key factor driving the smart TV market growth.

Key Trends In The Smart TV Market

The 8K TV is a key trend in the smart TV market. The 8K TV sets have 33 million pixels, compared to 8 million pixels in a 4K package. All those millions of extra pixels provide clearer, more accurate images than the 4 K UHD TVs. The 8K Ultra HD doubles the 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it is 16 times the full HD resolution.

Overview Of The Smart TV Market

The smart TV market consists of sales of smart TV and related services that are used in homes, offices, and education sectors. A smart TV is a digital TV that is an entertainment-specific, internet-connected, storage-ware device.

Smart TV Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product Type: 4K UHD TV, Full HD TV, HDTV, 8K TV

· By Panel Type: LCD, LED, OLED, QLED

· By End User: Home, Offices, Education Institutions, Other

· By Geography: The global smart TV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc, TCL Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd.

The market report gives smart TV market analysis, smart TV global market size, smart TV market growth drivers, smart TV global market share, smart TV global market segments, smart TV global market major players, smart TV global market growth across geographies, and smart TV global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

