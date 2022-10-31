AnkleSTONE® Becomes The First And Only Home Orthopedic Solution For Ankle Health And Pain Relief
The lightweight and easy-to-use orthopedic device improves ankle mobility, flexibility, and strength, helping to reduce risk of related injury.GLASTONBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnkleSTONE®, an orthopedic product developed by Dr. Marien J. Zanyk, becomes the first and only orthopedic solution specifically developed to promote foot and ankle health and therapeutic pain relief. The product is an innovative multi-position orthopedic device that enables sports practitioners and people with ankle pain and mobility problems to perform daily conditioning that improves mobility, flexibility, range of motion, and strength in the foot and ankle area.
AnkleSTONE® helps to prevent ankle related injuries by promoting overall ankle and foot health. High-impact activities such as jumping and running, which are routinely performed in sports, put high loads of stress on the ankle and foot. This makes the area prone to injury especially for people with weak muscles and tendons, and limited mobility. As cited in their website, using AnkleSTONE® to condition the ankle and foot for maintaining optimum strength and mobility can reduce the potential risk of common injuries related to these areas.
AnkleSTONE® can be used for performing a range of useful foot and ankle exercises such as plantar fasciitis stretch, toe extension, targeted massage and more. For people who play high impact sports such as baseball and softball, adding these exercises to their daily conditioning program can significantly reduce the risk of softball common injuries.
According to its website, what makes AnkleSTONE® so effective for ankle conditioning and rehabilitation is that the ‘plasticity’ of soft tissues it promotes, allows gentle, progressive stretching that helps restore tissues back to pain-free status over time.
AnkleSTONE® is available in two sizes: standard 5-12 shoe sizes and professional 13-17 shoe sizes. This makes the orthopedic product usable for people of any age and foot size. Non-skid grippers underneath make AnkleSTONE® suitable for almost any floor surface, and its comfortable shape holds the foot in each region to promote correct position and facilitate movement in a perfect form.
AnkleSTONE® comes with a 30-day Guarantee & 1-year Warranty.
Speaking about its effectiveness, the product’s developer Dr Marien J. Zanyk said,” Ankle strength and mobility is often not given enough attention but the main reason why ankle injury is so common is the lack of a truly effective home option for therapeutic conditioning of the ankle. With AnkleSTONE®, we aim to spread the importance of ankle strengthening, and offer an affordable and easy-to-use orthopedic solution for increasing the strength and mobility of the ankle. “
About AnkleSTONE®: AnkleSTONE® is a product of ZANEEZ® Health & Fitness, producers of exercise and conditioning platforms, AnkleSTONE® is an orthopedic appliance specifically developed to provide foot and ankle pain relief, and increase mobility and health. BedROK® Exercise platform is built for better body mechanics for advanced conditioning and WillowWORX® is in development.
Media Contact
Anklestone
info@anklestone.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other