Global Virtual Reality Devices Market Growth Trajectory

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the virtual reality devices market is predicted to reach a value of $9.48 billion in 2021 to $10.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The virtual reality devices market share is expected to grow to $13.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.90%. Rising demand for virtual reality devices in changing the traditional way of imparting safety trainings to employees is expected to drive the virtual reality devices market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of virtual reality devices market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2579&type=smp

Key Trends In The Virtual Reality Devices Market

Integration of 5K stereoscopic video in VR devices is one of the growing trends that is changing the landscape of virtual reality device market. 5k stereoscopic video is a 5k-resolution video technology which replaces the previous 360 video low resolution technology used in VR headsets. This 5K stereoscopic video would provide a complete and detailed VR immersion experience for the viewers. For instance, Oculus VR, an American technology company, developed Guided Meditation VR which is virtual reality relaxation app that runs 5K stereoscopic video content on the Oculus Go (mobile headsets) version of the app.

Virtual Reality Devices Market Overview

The virtual reality devices market consists of sales of virtual reality devices and related services. The VR devices use advanced computer technology called virtual reality to create a simulated environment. The VR devices such as head mounted display (HMD) devices, gesture tracking devices (GTD), projectors and display walls (PDW) enable the users to get immersed in a real environment and interact with 3D worlds. Some of the virtual reality devices include Oculus Rift - VR headset, HTC Vive – VR, Sony - PSVR, Samsung Gear VR – mobile VR headset with controller, and Google Cardboard – mobile VR headset by Google.

Learn more on the global virtual reality devices market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-devices-global-market-report

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Hand Held Devices, Head Mounted Devices, Gesture Controlled Devices, Others

· By Application: Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Education, Advertsiing & Marketing, Commerce, Energy & Utilities, Entertainment & Gaming, Designing & Engineering, Logistics, Others

· By Technology: Semi & Fully Immersive, Non-immersive

· By Geography: The global virtual reality devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Google, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Oculus VR LLC, Marxent Labs, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, HTC Corporation, Qualcomm, and Lenovo Group Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of virtual reality devices market. The market report analyzes virtual reality devices global market size, virtual reality devices market growth drivers, virtual reality devices global market segments, virtual reality devices market trends, virtual reality devices global market major players, virtual reality devices global market growth across geographies, and virtual reality devices gloabl market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The virtual reality devices market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-education-global-market-report

Virtual Reality Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-services-global-market-report

Virtual Reality Software Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

