Smart Lighting Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2022”, the smart lighting market share is predicted to reach a value of $11.03 billion in 2021 to $13.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart lighting market growth is expected to increase to $26.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.80%. Government support in developed and developing economies drive the growth of the smart lighting market.

Key Trends In The Smart Lighting Market
The use of Li-fi (Light Fidelity) network is the latest trend in the general lighting market. Li-Fi is a wireless optical networking technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for data transmission. The Li-fi bulbs are equipped with a small chip that modulates the light used for data transmission. The common household LED light bulbs are used to enable data transfer with speeds up to 224 gigabits per second

Overview Of The Smart Lighting Market
The smart lighting market consists of sales of smart lighting and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture smart lighting products used in homes, hospitals, hotels and other types of buildings. Smart lighting is a lighting that can be controlled through an app that is installed in smartphones, tablets or through voice assistant devices such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and similar other devices.

Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data 
· Forecast period: Historical and Future
· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation
· By Product: Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, Lighting Controls
· By Application: Commercial, Government, Residential, Others
· By Light Source: LED, HID, Others
· By Communication Technology: Wired, Wireless
· By Geography: The global smart lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market. 

Major market players such as Koninklijke Philips NV, Cree Inc., General Electricity Company, Acuity Brands Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton
