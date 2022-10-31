Logistics Recycling Inc. Announces Its Regulated Medical & Dental Waste Services
The Green Bay-based firm has now started its medical and dental waste services.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Recycling Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Regulated Medical & Dental Waste Services to its ever-growing list of services. This is a relief for people owning a business who want to save the environment and make some money. The new Regulated Medical Waste Service will add the ability to offer pickup and treatment of regulated medical waste.
Regulated medical and dental waste services are a great way to help the environment and make money simultaneously. With regulations in place, you know your business will comply with all applicable laws, which means fewer hassles for your customers. Plus, they will be more likely to return if they know that the company they hired cares about their health and safety. And what better way to show off how much of a good guy you are than by making sure those medical waste containers don't just sit around?
As a company, Logistics Recycling Inc. is well-established and reliable. We have a wide range of services and are committed to providing you with the best possible service at all times. Their reputation for quality workmanship has been earned over 100 years in the industry, so it's safe to say that they're one of the best options for your recycling needs!
The team comprises people who have been working together for years now and can offer you their expertise in any area where you need help or advice on how best to handle your waste streams. The company also prides itself on having a positive working environment where employees feel they're valued as community members.
"I am excited about the opportunity to offer this new level of services to our existing customer base as well as offer it to prospective customers in our service regions," stated the CEO/President of Logistics Recycling Inc.
Logistics Recycling Inc. offers a wide range of services to help you with your waste disposal needs. The company can help you with all types of waste disposal, including medical and dental waste disposal. They specialize also offer recycling services and lab pack services.
The company is a full-service recycling company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, serving a large portion of the Midwest Region and an even larger customer base nationwide.
About Logistics Recycling Inc. -
Logistics Recycling Inc. has been in business since 1993 and provides services to many industries that require waste disposal. Their goal is to help their clients meet the regulations set out by the United States government.
