Payment as a Service Market Growth Opportunity, Industry Vertical and Forecasts 2031

Payment-as-a-Service Market

The global Payment as a Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global payment as a service industry generated $8.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $53.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The surge in smartphone penetration, incorporation of online payment services, increase in e-commerce sales and rise in reliance on cloud technologies drive the growth of the global payment as a service market. In addition, supportive initiatives of governments and the untapped potential of emerging economies supplement market growth.

However, privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the rise in the need for operational efficiency and transparency during transactions and the rise in demand for customized digitalized payments globally present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 427 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15799

Based on components, the platform segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global payment as a service market, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the convenient, secure, and flexible online payment options offered by platforms for shopping via smartphone, desktop, or tablet.

Moreover, it offers end-to-end payment platforms to enhance customers' experience while minimizing risk and improving cash flow. However, the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to outsourcing opportunities for processing transactions, handling traditional payments more efficiently than before, and increasing customer loyalty.

Based on the payment method, the cards segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global payment as a service market. This is due to the offering of a wide range of payment solutions to help merchants analyze customer behavior & metrics. However, the app/e-wallet and will hold the lead status in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15799

Moreover, this segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the offering of convenience for consumers as users can get through a purchase in seconds just by tapping the device to the payment receptacle or by scanning the smartphone to a QR code to pay for the items purchased.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global payment as a service market. This is attributed to the ease in the management of cash flow from a single dashboard. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period.

In addition, this segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the acceptance of different payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking, wallets via mobile app, web checkout, QR code, NFC, kiosks, POS, and others.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Payment Analytics Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.