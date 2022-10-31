Flavor Ingredients market worth US$23,349 million by 2026 at a growth rate of 3.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Flavor Ingredients market size is forecast to reach $23,349 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Flavor ingredients are compounds that improve the flavor of food, drink, or any other material. Essential oils, oleoresins, aroma compounds, and other substances are used in flavoring. Natural or synthetic flavoring components can be used. Natural flavors are generated from natural sources such as vegetables, plant extracts, marine extracts, dairy, and others. It is frequently added to food products to improve flavors that are lost during manufacturing. This is an additional ingredient that enhances the flavor of the dish and makes it more appealing to consumers.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flavor Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Flavor Ingredients Market in 2020 owing to rising disposable income of the people coupled with growing demand for convenience food products. The Flavor Ingredients Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing demand for natural food ingredient are likely to aid the market growth of the Flavor Ingredients Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Flavor Ingredients Market report.

4. Fluctuation in raw material prices is poised to create the hurdles for the Flavor Ingredients Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Flavor Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Ingredients : Essential Oil held the largest share in the Flavor Ingredients Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 3.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Essential oils are distilled plant extracts that retain the natural scent and taste of their source. They are obtained by mechanical pressing or distillation.

Flavor Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Source : Plant Extract held the largest sharer in the Flavor Ingredients Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Flavor components are derived from a variety of plant extracts. Plant extracts are naturally occurring chemicals extracted from plants. Plant extraction is the process of separating liquid or solid from plants using an extraction method.

Flavor Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific dominated the Flavor Ingredients Market with a major share of 28.9% in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flavor Ingredients industry are -

1. Givaudan

2. MANE SA

3. Firmenich

4. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

5. Symrise

