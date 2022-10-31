Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,462 in the last 365 days.

North Shore Beach Bus Provides Tour Service that Allows Visitors to Uncover Stunning Places in Oahu

North Shore Beach Bus - Logo

Honolulu, Hawaii-based bus tour service North Shore Beach Bus, provides affordable yet fun travel adventures to visitors looking to get the most out of Oahu.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Shore Beach Bus, a Honolulu, Hawaii-based tour company, provides the best bus tour service that allows visitors to enjoy the most popular sites and attractions on the island of Oahu while saving time and money. People can skip the hassle of renting a car and opt for North Shore Beach Bus service with just a click of a button. Individuals looking for a cost-effective yet excellent travel adventure can check out this bus tour in Honolulu.

Choosing the North Shore Beach Bus service allows visitors to uncover stunning places in Oahu at an affordable travel cost. This tour perfectly balances sightseeing (30%) and activities (70%) and covers 80% of the island. The company's experienced guides and drivers exemplify "the Spirit of Aloha" with each tour. Visitors can participate in fun activities like hiking, swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, and more. This guided bus tour service also enables people to visit places they may have not even heard about – pristine beaches and hikes amid lush forests off the beaten path, and not to forget the hidden gems like the Waimea Waterfall.

The company has a fleet of 14 and 25-passenger vans, and all vehicles are equipped with air conditioning, comfortable seating, and oversized windows. For those looking to enjoy Honolulu excursions with their loved ones, a bus tour service, such as North Shore Beach Bus', is perfect.

"If you want to enjoy all Oahu has to offer, book a spot on our Oahu North Shore tour. You will be pleased with the comfort and convenience of having someone else create the itinerary and drive and take you around the island. Our excellent guides will teach fun and interesting facts about the places you visit, the local history, and folklore. You can also participate in various activities, including kayaking and swimming, and make the most of your travel," the company's rep stated.

"When you enter your hotel information, we will assign the nearest pickup location to you. All pickup locations are within walking distance, and we will send a picture of your pickup to your email confirmation," they added.

About North Shore Beach Bus:
North Shore Beach Bus is a Honolulu, Hawaii-based company that provides the best bus tour service to visitors from across the globe. The company aims to improve people's experience when visiting the island and helps them get the most out of what Oahu, Hawaii, has to offer.

Media Contact
North Shore Beach Bus
+1 (808)800-6070
beachbus86@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

North Shore Beach Bus Provides Tour Service that Allows Visitors to Uncover Stunning Places in Oahu

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.