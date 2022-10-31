Medium Power Transformers Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Medium Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Medium Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022”, the medium power transformers market size is predicted to reach a value of $33.82 billion in 2021 to $39.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The medium power transformers market is expected to grow to $67.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.40%. Favorable government policies to increase electrification contributed to the growth of the market in the historic period.

Key Trends In The Medium Power Transformers Market

The transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power

Overview Of The Medium Power Transformers Market

The medium power transformers market consists of sales of medium power transformers. Medium power transformers are used in lowering voltages to the level required and are eligible for voltage regulations. These types of transformers are mostly used in the manufacturing and construction industries. Medium power transformers manufacturing establishments manufacture power transformers with ratings of 501 MVA to 800 MVA.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Medium Power Transformers Market Segmentation

• By Cooling Method: Oil-Cooled, Air-Cooled

• By Mounting: Pad, Pole, PC/PCB, Others

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global medium power transformers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Siemens AG, ABB Group, General Electric Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Japan International USA Ltd.

