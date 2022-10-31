U.S. House and Senate Ethics Committees Notified of Somaliland’s Questionable “Gifts” to U.K. Lawmakers
The revelation that the government of Somaliland gave "gifts and donations" to U.K. lawmakers has raised ethical concerns among many in Washington, D.C.
U.S. federal law prohibits donations from foreign nationals in connection with any federal, state, or local election.”WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As reported by the U.K.'s Guardian newspaper, the government of Somaliland is among a group of governments discovered giving questionable gifts and donations to members of the U.K. Parliament. It is alarming that money and gifts changed hands, presumably to influence U.K. policy on Somaliland's recognition as an independent country. Weblink to the Guardian news article is noted below.
— Federal Election Commission
Somaliland is a region in Northern Somalia seeking to break away from Somalia. In addition to the U.K., the government of Somaliland is also lobbying the U.S. Congress. Legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, mandating that the U.S. recognize Somaliland as an independent country. Von Batten-Montague-York is lobbying Congress and the Biden Administration to ensure this bill never becomes law.
The revelation that the government of Somaliland gave money to U.K. lawmakers has raised ethical concerns among many in London and Washington, D.C. Quoting Transparency International, a global civil society organization leading the fight against corruption: It is "extremely concerning that MPs were accepting thousands of pounds worth of hospitality from foreign governments with questionable human rights records and that this could leave the door open to undue influence.”
Von Batten-Montague-York shares Transparency International's concern and has begun informing members of Congress, including members and senior staff of the House and the Senate Committees on Ethics, of Somaliland's questionable gifts and donations to U.K. lawmakers.
The Guardian's news article: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/29/qatar-lavished-british-mps-with-250000-worth-of-freebies-ahead-of-world-cup
For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:
Blossom Rolly
Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.
blossom.rolly@montagueyork.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter