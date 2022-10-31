Asia-Pacific Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Expected to Generate 32.7% of CAGR during 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive LiDAR sensors market garnered $793.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $11.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 31.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market based on type, technology, image type, vehicle type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on image type, the 2 dimensional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the 3 dimensional segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market analyzed in the research include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, First Sensor AG, Denso Corp, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Novariant, Inc., Laddartech, Quanergy Systems, Inc., Phantom Intelligence, and Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

