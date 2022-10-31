From Miami to Palm Beach - Blue Moon Estate Sales Expands With Launch of the South Florida Buyout Initiative
Estate Sales, Buyouts, Private Sales, and Consignment Opportunities from Miami - Palm Beach, Florida.
“The artist is the creator of beautiful things. To reveal art and conceal the artist is art’s aim”.”MIAMI, FL, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACCREDITED ESTATE LIQUIDATOR - As a member of the American Society of Estate Liquidators (ASEL), Blue Moon Estate Sales Miami - Palm Beach, Florida offers residential and commercial estate sale liquidation services. In order to meet client needs, the South Florida Buyout initiative was recently launched.
One of the things that is most exciting about this business is the potential to be a disruptor. Most people think someone has to have an “estate” to have an “estate sale,” but the reality is that people every day are moving and looking to downsize or looking to liquidate items they just don’t have a need for anymore. Blue Moon Estate Sales can sell virtually anything for anyone. For instance, Blue Moon Estate Sales has the experience to also sell luxury and vintage automobiles and boats or water sports equipment (WaveRunners, Jet Ski, kayaks, paddle boards). Today, in order to expand and meet client needs, the South Florida Buyout initiative was launched to purchase entire collections ranging from art, jewelry or coins, which is beneficial to those that live in condos or in homeowner association (HOA) that will not allow a traditional estate sale. Beyond emerging as a buyout specialist, Blue Moon Estate Sales work also includes: traditional estate sales, private sales, and consignment opportunities and commercial liquidation services providing convenient selling solutions for inventory or equipment. Blue Moon Estate Sales helps South Florida business owners, operators and lenders, across many types of industries, identify and extract value from assets to generate liquidity and flexibility. For a free consultation, please contact Blue Moon Estate Sales of Miami and Palm Beach, FL.
Blue Moon Estate Sales is well-positioned to be the “turnkey” solution for people looking to avoid multiple vendors and drawn out processes on eBay and other online sites. And not many companies can sell your car and your boat and your sterling silver all at once and get you paid in five days, but that’s the advantage of Blue Moon. We like to say “When you work with us, you’re a week away from the next chapter.”
Additionally, many interior designers are looking to leverage a mix of antiques in some of their more contemporary projects from vintage lighting to accessories like desks and side tables, so their are valuable opportunities to partner with them. Demo is an emerging market as well. The Blue Moon Estate Sale team can help create a salvage opportunity that reveals value in the rich detail representing the Spanish Revival Era, Victorian and 20th Century from wrought iron gates and panels, to bathroom fixtures and cabinet pulls.
Finally, there are also a lot of young people interested in “shopping vintage,” so Blue Moon Estate Sales expanded the electronic payment options to Square, PayPal’s Zettle, and Zelle to make it easier to shop with us or you can use our customized QR codes. Blue Moon Estate Sales even leveraging TikTok and Instagram to spread the word about South Florida sales!
As a 100% woman-owned, minority-owned small business in South Florida, this has been an opportunity to partner with a nationally recognized company like Blue Moon Estate Sales, with the experience of 2,700 sales over the past decade. The established network and loyalty program fueled the expansion in South Florida this year. In 2022, Blue Moon Estate Sales was also recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®. The South Florida team has been excited by the demand and expansion opportunities in South Florida. For a free consultation or to follow our exciting new announcements in 2023, click on the social media links below!
