Rise NYFW Seeks to Bridge Cultural Divides in Fashion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise NYFW, a platform created for independent fashion designers to showcase their collections in front of a global audience, seeks to bridge multicultural differences through fashion.
While culture is a vast term encompassing elements such as language, eating habits, and social norms, it also plays a pivotal role in the type of clothing and accessories people choose to wear. As a platform of self-expression, Rise NYFW focuses on fashion that unifies people while showcasing an artistic sensibility.
In September 2022, Rise NYFW presented multiple shows featuring collections from indigenous fashion designers Angela Howe-Parrish, Amber Buckanaga, Stephanie Gamble, Tishynah Buffalo, and Stephanie Crowchild. Flipino-owned brand Kandama showcased their collection dedicated to the empowerment of indigenous Ifugao women, while Nigerian-born designer Rashidat Enifeni wowed attendees with her luxury couture collection.
American designers for the event included Afro.Trap.Lux, The Debonaire Club, AMV, Urban Sophie, Arianne Zager, Jessica Veley, Maudhaus Artistry, House of Ginnie, Jarvius Jow, Stuttering Diva, SheDrippz, Sincerely by Staceyanne, SR Uniquewear, and Zhynyrah.
Rise NYFW’s September 2022 showcase also featured a diverse group of models, including Sport’s Illustrated first indigenous swimsuit model, Ashley Callingbull, and New Zealand’s activists/sisters Hinauri and Sidney Nehua-Jackson of the Māori.
Some of the fashion industry’s most prolific power players came out to support, such as buyers from Hudson Bay Company to editors from local and national publications.
Over the coming months, Rise NYFW will be rolling out a series of initiatives for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week season, all leading up to the runway show on February 10th.
About Rise NYFW
Rise NYFW has become a discovery platform, promoting cutting-edge, innovative brands while bridging cultural gaps in fashion. The curated event is held twice a year during New York Fashion Week.
Rise NYFW’s mission is to discover and showcase independent talent through a platform of national events created to attract multitudes of diverse influencers within the fashion industry.
